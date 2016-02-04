Magical Lantern Festival transforms English gardens with dazzling displays

LONDON - With more than 50 giant lanterns and a 66-meter (216-foot) long dragon with thousands of lights, Chiswick House Gardens in west London is marking the Lunar New Year by hosting the Magical Lantern Festival.

Patrick Parsons, one of the organizers who brought the festival from China to one of England’s earliest examples of landscaped gardens, said the two countries have a long cultural history.

The Magical Lantern Festival, which runs until March 6, is part of London’s Lunar New Year celebrations for the Year of the Monkey 2016.