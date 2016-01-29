FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lunar new year migration gets underway in China
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
January 29, 2016 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Lunar new year migration gets underway in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carrying luggage and queuing at Beijing’s main railway station, tens of thousands of people in the Chinese capital began heading home on Friday for family reunions to mark the Feb. 8 Lunar New Year.

The annual mass migration this year started on Jan. 24 and will last till March 3, with passenger volumes expected to reach more than 2.91 billion, according to China’s National Development and Reform Commission.

“I think the spring festival is a traditional festival for Chinese people. No matter how busy you normally are outside your home town, at this time, you must go back home to celebrate the festival,” Li Zongze, 21, said.

“It is only once a year, and I think it is a Chinese tradition. I think going back home now is the most exciting moment, when you feel the most homesick.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.