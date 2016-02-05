FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Conservationists hope Year of Monkey brings species luck
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
February 5, 2016 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

Conservationists hope Year of Monkey brings species luck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Conservationists, including renowned primatologist Dr Jane Goodall, are hoping the Year of the Monkey will shine a light on the threats the species are facing worldwide, namely in Asia.

Hunted for food, traditional medicine and the pet trade, primate populations in Asia, particularly China, are under pressure.

“I think it’s going to be a very lucky year for all of us who care about monkeys, apes, primates and animals in general but particularly the primates,” Goodall said in a video.

“And I hope that it will be a year where we can really draw attention to the wonderful monkeys and apes of China and the rest of Asia because they badly need our help, we really need to step up conservation. And what better time to do it than the Year of the Monkey.”

In Hong Kong, Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden wants to spread the message of conservation, while Ocean Park is aiming to educate the public about endangered wildlife.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.