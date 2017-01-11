FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rooster inspires new year resolutions in Singapore bird park
January 11, 2017 / 10:38 PM / 7 months ago

Rooster inspires new year resolutions in Singapore bird park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A rooster at Singapore's Jurong Bird Park inspired visiting Chinese tourists to make a few resolutions on Wednesday, ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The holiday, which ushers in the "Year of the Rooster" in the Chinese zodiac is an important festival in several Asian nations, where Chinese traditions hold sway.

The bird park's two-year-old rooster was fed extra helpings of mealworms as visitors looked on.

"This rooster brings me back to nature," said Chinese tourist Wang Jian. "I hope that our lives will also be able to slow down a bit, to return to a more natural pace."

The holiday begins on Jan. 28 and sees millions of Chinese return home or travel abroad.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Darren Schuettler

