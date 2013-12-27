FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lundbeck gets EU marketing approval for Brintellix
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 27, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

Lundbeck gets EU marketing approval for Brintellix

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Lundbeck has received marketing authorization from the European Commission for its antidepressant Brintellix following approval in the United States in September, it said on Friday.

Brintellix is important for Lundbeck, which hopes it will provide a new source of revenue as its existing antidepressant Cipralex - sold as Lexapro in the United States and Japan - comes off patent.

Cipralex is Lundbeck’s single biggest source of revenue.

The approval for Brintellix will cover all 28 European Union member states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

“Lundbeck expects to launch Brintellix in its first markets in the second half of 2014,” the company said in a statement.

The company had said in October that it expected a European launch in the first half of next year.

A Lundbeck spokesman said the later start was the result of a more conservative approach by the company in estimating the date but that nothing significant had changed since October.

“It is still possible that the launch will take place in the first half of 2014”, the spokesman said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Brintellix in September and the EU decision had been expected after recommendations from the European Medicine Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in October.

The drug will be co-marketed with Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.