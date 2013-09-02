Lundbeck appeals against EU Commission fine

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck has filed an appeal against a 93.8 million euros ($123.7 million) fine by the European Commission for deals with rivals to block the supply of generic versions of its citalopra anti-depressant to the market.

Lundbeck said in a statement that the aim of the appeal was to have the decision annulled or the fine reduced.

The company said it expects a decision on the appeal within two to three years.

($1 = 0.7584 euros)