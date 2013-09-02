FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lundbeck appeals against EU Commission fine
September 2, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Lundbeck appeals against EU Commission fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck has filed an appeal against a 93.8 million euros ($123.7 million) fine by the European Commission for deals with rivals to block the supply of generic versions of its citalopra anti-depressant to the market.

Lundbeck said in a statement that the aim of the appeal was to have the decision annulled or the fine reduced.

The company said it expects a decision on the appeal within two to three years.

($1 = 0.7584 euros)

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman

