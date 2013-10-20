Juncker's party loses seats in Luxembourg elections: exit poll

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker leaves a meeting with Grand Duke Henri at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Caratini

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The party of Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker suffered losses in the country’s elections on Sunday, with its worst showing since 1999, but it will remain the largest in parliament, exit polls showed.

The Christian Social People’s Party (CSV) will have 23 seats in the 60-seat parliament, down three from the last elections in 2009.

The Socialist Workers Party (LSAP), Juncker’s coalition partner since 2004, was tying with the Democratic Party (DP) for second place, both winning 13 seats, according to the exit poll.

The elections were called seven months ahead of schedule after the junior coalition partner withdrew support, accusing Juncker of failing to curb abuses of power by the secret service.