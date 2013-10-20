FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Juncker's party loses seats in Luxembourg elections: exit poll
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 20, 2013 / 6:48 PM / 4 years ago

Juncker's party loses seats in Luxembourg elections: exit poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker leaves a meeting with Grand Duke Henri at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Caratini

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The party of Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker suffered losses in the country’s elections on Sunday, with its worst showing since 1999, but it will remain the largest in parliament, exit polls showed.

The Christian Social People’s Party (CSV) will have 23 seats in the 60-seat parliament, down three from the last elections in 2009.

The Socialist Workers Party (LSAP), Juncker’s coalition partner since 2004, was tying with the Democratic Party (DP) for second place, both winning 13 seats, according to the exit poll.

The elections were called seven months ahead of schedule after the junior coalition partner withdrew support, accusing Juncker of failing to curb abuses of power by the secret service.

Reporting by Michele Sinner; Writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.