Luxembourg PM says will propose to hold early election

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker talks to the press at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday he will propose to hold an early election.

The euro zone country hold a snap poll after the junior coalition partner in Juncker’s government said he should take political responsibility for failing to curb abuse of power by the secret service

Luxembourg’s parliament on Wednesday reviewed a report it commissioned on the security agency’s illegal bugging of politicians, purchase of cars for private use and allegations it took payments and favours in exchange for access to local officials.