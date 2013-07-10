FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxembourg PM says will propose to hold early election
July 10, 2013 / 7:17 PM / 4 years ago

Luxembourg PM says will propose to hold early election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker talks to the press at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday he will propose to hold an early election.

The euro zone country hold a snap poll after the junior coalition partner in Juncker’s government said he should take political responsibility for failing to curb abuse of power by the secret service

Luxembourg’s parliament on Wednesday reviewed a report it commissioned on the security agency’s illegal bugging of politicians, purchase of cars for private use and allegations it took payments and favours in exchange for access to local officials.

Reporting by Michele Sinner, Writing by Martin Santa

