Luxembourg's Juncker reshuffles government

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker arrives at the European Union (EU) council headquarters for an EU leaders summit in Brussels March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker on Saturday reshuffled his government following the resignation of his justice minister earlier this month.

Juncker will take responsibility for religion in addition to his duties as prime minister, two sources in his Christian Social Party (CSV) told Reuters.

Finance Minister Luc Frieden stays in office, but also gets responsibility for communications.

Francois Biltgen resigned to stand for office as a judge in the Court of Justice of the European Union, the bloc’s highest court, which is based in Luxembourg.

The Grand Duke of Luxembourg has not officially accepted his resignation, but that is expected to be a formality.

Biltgen is replaced by Octavie Modert, previously minister for culture and parliamentary relations.

Modert keeps culture, as well as taking on justice, while family, development aid and relations with parliament go to Marc Spautz.

Spautz until now was chief whip for the CSV, which together with the Luxembourg Socialist Workers Party forms the governing coalition.

Secondary school director Martine Hansen also enters the government as higher education and research minister.

The redistribution of portfolios divides up the duties of Marie-Josee Jacobs, family, integration, development aid minister, who is expected to resign, the sources said.

Luxembourg will hold general elections next year.