Luxembourg government coalition partner calls for new elections
July 10, 2013 / 5:19 PM / in 4 years

Luxembourg government coalition partner calls for new elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn (L) and Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker attend a session at the Luxembourg Parliament in Luxembourg July 10, 2013. REUTERS /Luxemburger Wort/Gerry Huberty

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The junior coalition partner in the Luxembourg government led by Jean-Claude Juncker has called for new elections, after a parliamentary committee said Juncker failed to curb abuse of power by the secret service.

“We ask the government to intervene with the head of state to clear the way for new elections,” Alex Bodry, the president of the Socalist coalition partner, told the Luxembourg parliament on Wednesday.

Reporting by Michele Sinner and Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Martin Santa

