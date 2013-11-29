Liberals to lead Luxembourg as coalition talks succeed

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg City’s mayor Xavier Bettel will become the country’s next prime minister, following the end of coalition talks on Friday that usher in a Liberal government for the first time in decades.

The agreement between Bettel’s Democratic Party, the Socialists and the Greens brings an end to the 19 years in office of Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Union’s longest-serving head of government.

“After 175 hours, we’re done with the coalition talks,” Bettel said on his Twitter account.

Juncker, who also headed the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers until early 2013, will continue to lead his centre-right Christian Social People’s Party (CSV) in opposition.

The CSV has ruled the country since 1979 and has only been out of power for five years since the end of World War Two.

The coalition agreement will be presented to the respective party congresses next week, after which the ministers will be announced and the new government can be sworn in.