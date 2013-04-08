FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teenager in garbage container crushed by Luxembourg trash truck
April 8, 2013 / 11:20 AM / 4 years ago

Teenager in garbage container crushed by Luxembourg trash truck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters) - A French teenager who had hidden inside a garbage container was crushed to death inside a trash truck in Luxembourg on Saturday, police said.

Garbage men only discovered the 17-year-old when he shouted out as they emptied the container into the back of the truck early on Saturday morning, but by then he was already in the grasp of the crushing mechanism.

“He cried out, but it was already too late,” a spokeswoman for Luxembourg police said on Monday.

The young man, whose name was not released, died on the scene, in the city of Luxembourg.

Police have opened an investigation.

Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Kevin Liffey

