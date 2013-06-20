FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German finance minister expects agreement on principles of ESM bank recapitalization
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 20, 2013 / 1:02 PM / 4 years ago

German finance minister expects agreement on principles of ESM bank recapitalization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble waits for the start of the hearing at the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Uli Deck/Pool

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he expected an agreement to be reached at a meeting in Luxembourg on the principles of bank recapitalisation via the euro zone’s permanent bailout mechanism but details remained open.

“Today, in the best case scenario, we can agree on the basic principles of ESM (European Stability Mechanism) bank recapitalisation,” he said, adding that elements would remain to be decided.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and John O'Donnell; Writing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.