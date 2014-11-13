FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Schaeuble backs Juncker over tax deals
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
November 13, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble backs Juncker over tax deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble addresses a news conference at the finance ministry in Berlin, November 6, 2014 on the government's tax estimates for 2014-2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Thursday defended new European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker who is facing criticism for his role in helping multinational companies avoid tax in Luxembourg.

Juncker, who was prime minister of Luxembourg for nearly two decades and also served as finance minister for 14 of those years, has taken political responsibility for what happened following reports the state granted deals to some 340 companies allowing them to avoid tax.

“The practice is annoying but to make personal accusations out of it..? There was no breach of any legal rules. The same thing was done in other countries,” Schaeuble told Germany’s rbb Inforadio.

Schaeuble has pressed the EU to look at improving the exchange of information on such tax rules and Juncker has said the 28-nation bloc needs a law on a corporate tax base.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.