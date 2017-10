MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica (LUX.MI), the world’s biggest premium eyewear maker, said on Friday it had signed a deal to buy French luxury eyewear maker Alain Mikli for around 90 million euros ($117 million).

The deal strengthens Luxottica’s luxury brands portfolio, the company added in a statement.

In 2011 Alain Mikli posted net sales of about 60 million euros.