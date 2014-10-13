Luxottica shares hit by turmoil as another CEO quits

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s Luxottica (LUX.MI) fell as much as 10 percent on Monday after the resignation of its second chief executive in as many months, exposing deepening tensions at the top of the world’s biggest eyewear group.

The maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses announced on Sunday that CEO Enrico Cavatorta was quitting only six weeks after the unexpected departure of predecessor Andrea Guerra, who was credited with growing Luxottica’s overseas business.

Luxottica provided no explanation for Cavatorta’s decision ahead of a board meeting later on Monday. Sources familiar with the matter, however, blamed clashes with the company’s 79-year-old founder, Leonardo del Vecchio.

Del Vecchio, Luxottica’s chairman and single largest investor with a 61 percent stake, has taken an increasingly active role in the company in recent months after a decade on the sidelines. He says the change is intended to prepare the company to be handed over to his children.

Del Vecchio, who has not detailed his succession plans, said last month that he had sacked Guerra after the chief executive disagreed with his planned management changes.

Cavatorta, the company’s chief financial officer since 1999, took over as chief executive in September as part of a complex management structure that envisaged a co-CEO to oversee markets.

“Mr Cavatorta’s resignation leaves us concerned about Luxottica’s future and the majority shareholder’s real intention regarding management independence,” a Deutsche Bank note said.

Investors had seen Cavatorta’s appointment as a guarantee of stability and hoped that Luxottica would continue on the path that has helped it more than double sales during Guerra’s 10-year tenure to 7.3 billion euros ($9.3 billion).

CONFIDENCE SHAKEN

Roberto Lottici, a fund manager at Italy’s Banca Ifigest, bought shares in Luxottica in August when they dipped in a first reaction to Guerra’s reported exit. He has since sold his holding at a profit and plans to stay on the sidelines.

“Even if it fell further there is too little visibility on what lies ahead,” he said.

“Managerial continuity is weakening so one starts to wonder about strategies and how the company sees its future. I‘m going to wait until they communicate more clearly with the market.”

Del Vecchio first set Luxottica on an international path by acquiring Ray-Ban in 1999. Its global reach grew further under Guerra who bought Californian brand Oakley in 2007 and this year struck a deal with Google (GOOGL.O) to develop the Internet-connected Google glasses.

The billionaire, who has six children from three wives, controls Luxottica through holding company Delfin.

Following last month’s management overhaul, Del Vecchio heads an executive committee that was supposed to comprise joint chief executives and Massimo Vian, a senior manager in charge of products who reported directly to the chairman.

Luxottica said on Sunday Vian would take over the chief executive’s role for the time being.

The group also said solid results in the third-quarter allowed it to take the time needed to recruit a candidate to work as a co-CEO, alongside Vian. However, analysts say recent events may make hiring high-profile candidates more difficult.

Luxottica reports third-quarter results on Oct. 29.