FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Luxottica, Intel launch 'virtual coach' Oakley glasses
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 3, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Luxottica, Intel launch 'virtual coach' Oakley glasses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Luxottica name is reflected in a pair of sunglasses in this photo illustration taken in Rome February 4, 2016.Alessandro Bianchi/Illustration/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Luxottica said on Monday it was launching new "smart" glasses for athletes with a voice-activated coaching system jointly developed by its Oakley sports brand and chip maker Intel.

The new glasses, dubbed "Radar Pace", will be sold on the Oakley.com website and in some stores of the Californian brand that Luxottica acquired in 2007.

The glasses can create a personalized training programme for athletes by interpreting data in real time.

Reporting by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.