Luxottica, Intel launch 'virtual coach' Oakley glasses

The Luxottica name is reflected in a pair of sunglasses in this photo illustration taken in Rome February 4, 2016.

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Luxottica said on Monday it was launching new "smart" glasses for athletes with a voice-activated coaching system jointly developed by its Oakley sports brand and chip maker Intel.

The new glasses, dubbed "Radar Pace", will be sold on the Oakley.com website and in some stores of the Californian brand that Luxottica acquired in 2007.

The glasses can create a personalized training programme for athletes by interpreting data in real time.