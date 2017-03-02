FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Luxottica sells former Milan headquarters for 100 million euros
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
#Big Story 10
March 2, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 6 months ago

Luxottica sells former Milan headquarters for 100 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Sunglasses from Ray Ban, a Luxottica owned brand, are on display at an optician shop in Hanau, Germany, March 18, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Luxottica has sold its former Milanese headquarters to the local unit of U.S. property firm Hines for around 100 million euros ($105 million), a source familiar with the matter said.

The 12,000 square meter building, located near the central Duomo square, housed Luxottica until the summer of 2014, when the group moved into new offices owned by Beni Stabili, a property firm in which Luxottica's founder Leonardo Del Vecchio has an indirect stake.

Hines said in a statement BNP Paribas had organized funding for the deal which brought to 800 million euros the investments it has carried out in the past 15 months to buy historic buildings in Milan and Florence.

Luxottica declined to comment.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by David Evans

