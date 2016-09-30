FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Luxottica says China head Ciarlariello has left
September 30, 2016 / 1:33 PM / a year ago

Luxottica says China head Ciarlariello has left

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Luxottica name is reflected in a pair of sunglasses in this photo illustration taken in Rome February 4, 2016.Alessandro Bianchi/Illustration/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Luxottica's (LUX.MI) Greater China head of wholesale and retail Paolo Ciarlariello has left the company, the Italian eyewear maker said on Friday in answer to a request from Reuters.

The company did not give any details about the departure of Ciarlariello, who had joined the maker of Ray Ban sunglasses back in 2007 and had previously been head of wholesale for Asia.

China accounts for around 3 percent of Luxottica's revenues, which totaled 9 billion euros ($10 billion) last year.

Luxottica has seen a number of management changes over the past two years following the departure of long-standing Chief Executive Andrea Guerra and the return of founder and key shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio at the helm of the group.

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer

