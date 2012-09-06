FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 6, 2012 / 9:00 AM / in 5 years

Luxottica not in talks to sell Sears Optical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica (LUX.MI), the world’s biggest eyewear maker, is not in talks to sell its U.S. retail unit Sears Optical (SHLD.O), Chief Executive Andrea Guerra said in an interview with Reuters, quashing an Italian media report.

Guerra also told Reuters that sales in July and August had been in line with the good results seen in the first half, making him confident the group could achieve record full-year results.

In the interview, Guerra said the company’s top investor and founder Leonardo Del Vecchio had accepted only ‘reasonable’ offers when selling shares via an accelerated bookbuilding that resulted in him selling 3.8 percent of the group against expectations for a sale of 7 percent.

Reporting By Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
