Luxottica keeps 2012 focus despite euro zone woes
July 26, 2012 / 4:27 PM / in 5 years

Luxottica keeps 2012 focus despite euro zone woes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica (LUX.MI), the world’s bigget premium eyewear maker, is betting on strong demand for its fashion sunglasses from American and Asian markets to meet growth expectations for this year after second-quarter sales dropped in southern Europe.

The maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses said on Thursday net sales grew 15.2 percent to 1.88 billion euros ($2.28 billion) in the three months to the end of June, meeting analysts’ forecasts.

Favorable currency trends and a price increase on the popular Ray-Ban brand also contributed to the performance.

“We are confident that these half-year results constitute a solid foundation for reaching our full-year 2012 objectives, although 2012 is clearly harder to predict,” Guerra said in the results’ statement.

Luxottica has said it expects profits to grow twice as fast as sales this year, which in turn are expected to rise by a high single-digit percentage.

Industry analysts predict the luxury sector to grow at a softer pace in 2012 after two years of strong rebound from the 2009 meltdown, helped by surging demand from emerging markets.

Luxottica said strict cost control had allowed it to pile up free cash flow for 180 million euros in the second quarter.

Writing by Antonella Ciancio

