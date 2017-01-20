FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Tourists' luxury spending up in December for first time since February: study
#Business News
January 20, 2017 / 5:10 PM / 7 months ago

Tourists' luxury spending up in December for first time since February: study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of a woman exiting Louis Vuitton shop on New Bond Street, renowned for its jewellery and designer retailers, in London August 24, 2009.Luke MacGregor

PARIS (Reuters) - Global spending on luxury goods by tourists was up in December for the first time since February, lifted by strong business in Britain and France, a study by tax-refund services firm Global Blue showed.

Tourism spending on luxury goods was up 3 percent year on year in December overall, with a 26 percent increase in Britain and 21 percent in France, which had suffered from a sharp downturn after deadly Islamist attacks in Paris and Nice.

The data does not include tourism spending in the United States, Hong Kong and Dubai.

Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Michel Rose and David Goodman

