Star designer Riccardo Tisci leaves Givenchy

Italian designer Riccardo Tisci appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014.

PARIS (Reuters) - Riccardo Tisci, who revitalized Givenchy with his dark, edgy vibe, is leaving after twelve years as creative designer, the French fashion house said on Thursday.

The statement described the parting as mutual and effective on the expiry of Tisci's contract on January 31, adding that a successor will be announced soon.

Tisci's exit will strengthen speculation he could be headed to Versace, though there is no confirmation as yet.

Tisci did not say what he would do next but said he wished to focus on his "personal interests and passions".

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH, Givenchy's parent, said: "The chapter Riccardo Tisci has written with the house of Givenchy over the last 12 years represents an incredible vision to sustain its continuous success, and I would like to warmly thank him for his core contribution to the house’s development".

Over the past twelve months a string of star designers have left top fashion houses Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, Lanvin and most recently Chloe.