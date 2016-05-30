FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LVMH appoints Luxottica executive as Loro Piana CEO
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 30, 2016 / 8:48 PM / in a year

LVMH appoints Luxottica executive as Loro Piana CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of French luxury group LVMH is seen at the company headquarters in Paris, France, France, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

MILAN (Reuters) - French luxury goods group LVMH (LVMH.PA) has appointed Fabio d‘Angelantonio as the next chief executive of high-end textile and clothing company Loro Piana, it said on Monday.

D‘Angelantonio, a former marketing director at eyewear company Luxottica (LUX.MI), will start on Sept. 1. He takes over from Matthieu Brisset, who has finished the integration of Loro Piana less than three years after LVMH acquired a majority stake in the former family business.

“He (d‘Angelantonio) has a great track record in developing brands ... He also brings a warm personality and Italian touch to continue the development of Loro Piana,” Chairman Antoine Arnault said in a company statement.

That D‘Angelantonio is Italian played a significant role in the decision, said a source close to the matter.

Brisset will be given a new position within LVMH, the statement added.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.