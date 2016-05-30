LVMH appoints Luxottica executive as Loro Piana CEO

The logo of French luxury group LVMH is seen at the company headquarters in Paris, France, France, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

MILAN (Reuters) - French luxury goods group LVMH (LVMH.PA) has appointed Fabio d‘Angelantonio as the next chief executive of high-end textile and clothing company Loro Piana, it said on Monday.

D‘Angelantonio, a former marketing director at eyewear company Luxottica (LUX.MI), will start on Sept. 1. He takes over from Matthieu Brisset, who has finished the integration of Loro Piana less than three years after LVMH acquired a majority stake in the former family business.

“He (d‘Angelantonio) has a great track record in developing brands ... He also brings a warm personality and Italian touch to continue the development of Loro Piana,” Chairman Antoine Arnault said in a company statement.

That D‘Angelantonio is Italian played a significant role in the decision, said a source close to the matter.

Brisset will be given a new position within LVMH, the statement added.