FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Luxury tycoon Arnault to revamp Paris museum
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
March 8, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 5 months ago

Luxury tycoon Arnault to revamp Paris museum

Dominique Vidalon

2 Min Read

(L to R) U.S. architect Franck Gehry, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, French President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo watch a model af a new architectural project lead by LVMH in the 'Bois de Boulogne' in Paris, France, March 8, 2017 with plans to renovate the disused public building of the Musee National des Arts et Traditions Populaires.Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault is expanding his art museum empire with plans to renovate a disused public building near his Louis Vuitton Foundation on the outskirts of Paris.

The Musee National des Arts et Traditions Populaires, built in 1972 but sitting vacant since 2005, is to be turned into a arts and crafts center in a 158 million euros ($167 million) revamp by architect Frank Gehry.

Arnault, who controls luxury group LVMH, told a news conference alongside President Francois Hollande, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Gehry that he viewed the new project as a "cultural start-up".

"We will bring new life to a building that has been sleeping for some time. It will create a great cultural hub and a good partner to the Foundation," Gehry added.

(L to R) U.S. architect Franck Gehry, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, French President Francois Hollande, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, and Culture minister Audrey Azoulay watch a model af a new architectural project lead by LVMH in the 'Bois de Boulogne' in Paris, France, March 8, 2017 with plans to renovate the disused public building of the Musee National des Arts et Traditions Populaires.Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool

Named "La Maison LVMH/Arts-Talents-Patrimoine", the renovated building will host concert and exhibition halls and workshops after it opens in 2020.

LVMH will pay a fixed annual fee of 150,000 euros, plus a portion of revenue generated, under a 50 year-concession from the City of Paris.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Paris officials last year renewed LVMH's concession for the Jardin d'Acclimatation amusement park behind the disused museum site, opening the way for a renovation of the garden and its attractions.

LVMH, which has managed the park since 1984, holds an 80 percent stake in a partnership with Compagnie des Alpes, a theme parks and ski resorts developer. The concession contract runs for 25 years.

The announcement comes as Francois Pinault, the founder of rival luxury group Kering, is due to open a museum in the city's Bourse du Commerce building at the end of next year to display works from his art collection.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus and Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.