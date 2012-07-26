LVMH profit rises 20 percent

The Louis Vuitton Island Maison store at the Marina Bay Sands is pictured at dusk against the skyline of the central business district in Singapore April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH, (LVMH.PA) the world’s largest luxury brand, said on Thursday that profit from recurring operations rose 20 percent, driven by strong returns in its selective retailing business and watches & jewelry division.

First-half revenue rose 12 percent, to 12.97 billion euros ($15.72 billion), on strong growth in selective retailing, which includes high-end malls and retail outlet Sephora, and a surge in sales in the wines & spirits division.

In the all-important fashion & leather goods division, which includes leathergoods maker Louis Vuitton and fashion house Celine, both profit from recurring operations and like-for-like revenue rose a more modest 10 percent.

The French company described the economic environment as uncertain but said it would continue to gain market share while containing costs.