Louis Vuitton sales to Chinese customers increase in Q1
April 10, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Louis Vuitton sales to Chinese customers increase in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH (LVMH.PA) said on Thursday that Louis Vuitton sales growth among Chinese customers in the first quarter was close to 10 percent within China and at a double-digit percentage level abroad.

“The Chinese customer is growing about double digit domestically and double digit in local currency outside China,” LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony said on a conference call about the group’s first-quarter sales.

The CFO added that Louis Vuitton sales to domestic customers in Europe also improved in the period.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan

