FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Louis Vuitton first-quarter growth in line with fashion/leather unit: LVMH
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 10, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

Louis Vuitton first-quarter growth in line with fashion/leather unit: LVMH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Women dressed in costumes for "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) walk past a shop of Louis Vuitton in Cologne February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH (LVMH.PA) said on Thursday that growth at its flagship Louis Vuitton brand in the first quarter was in line with that of the group’s overall fashion and leather unit.

“The growth of Louis Vuitton does not differ materially from the fashion and leather division,” LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony told a conference call about first-quarter sales.

The division enjoyed comparable sales growth of 9 percent in the first three months of the year, beating market expectations of 5-7 percent.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.