Louis Vuitton first-quarter growth in line with fashion/leather unit: LVMH

PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH (LVMH.PA) said on Thursday that growth at its flagship Louis Vuitton brand in the first quarter was in line with that of the group’s overall fashion and leather unit.

“The growth of Louis Vuitton does not differ materially from the fashion and leather division,” LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony told a conference call about first-quarter sales.

The division enjoyed comparable sales growth of 9 percent in the first three months of the year, beating market expectations of 5-7 percent.

