an hour ago
LVMH's Louis Vuitton launches e-commerce website in China
July 21, 2017 / 2:50 PM / an hour ago

LVMH's Louis Vuitton launches e-commerce website in China

1 Min Read

The Louis Vuitton logo is seen on the floor of their shop at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore May 19, 2017.Thomas White

PARIS (Reuters) - French fashion brand Louis Vuitton, part of luxury giant LVMH (LVMH.PA), said on Friday it had launched an e-commerce website in China to tap a booming online shopping market.

Louis Vuitton, which opened its first store in Beijing in 1992, said the website offered leather goods, small leather goods, shoes, accessories, watch and jewelry, luggage, and the newly launched Les Parfums Louis Vuitton.

Payments can be made via UnionPay, Alipay and WeChat, the statement said.

The website will be available in 12 cities - Beijing, Shanghai, ChongQing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shenyang, Dalian, Haerbin, Wuhan. More cities will be added later on.

It is the 11th e-commerce market for Vuitton since it launched its first site in France in 2005.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

