LVMH watches and jewelry head Trapani to step down

Italian jeweller Bulgari's chief executive Francesco Trapani speaks during an interview with Reuters in Paris September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH (LVMH.PA) said watches and jewelry head Francesco Trapani would step down on March 1, becoming an advisor to group Chairman Bernard Arnault and keeping his seat on the board of directors of the world’s biggest luxury group.

LVMH’s jewelry divisions, including Bulgari, Chaumet, Fred and De Beers, will report instead to group Managing Director Antonio Belloni, LVMH said on Monday.

Watch brands TAG Heuer and Zenith will come under the responsibility of Hublot President Jean-Claude Biver, LVMH added.

As its then chief executive, Trapani agreed to sell Bulgari, long seen as a takeover target, to LVMH nearly three years ago for some $5 billion. That gave it access to the French group’s global retail network and improved margins through cost-sharing.

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH was keen to close the gap with bigger watch and jewelry companies such as Richemont CFR.VX and Swatch UHR.VX, as well as to gain more exposure to emerging markets.

Trapani’s change in role follows the successful integration of the Italian brand Bulgari, established in 1884, into the LVMH group, Arnault said in the statement.

Another former jewelry and watches head at LVMH, Philippe Pascal, also stepped down to become an advisor to Arnault before subsequently leaving the group completely in 2012.