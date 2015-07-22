Las Vegas Sands's cost cutting in Macau sends shares up

A logo of Sands is seen on a gaming table inside a casino on the opening day of the Sheraton Macao hotel at Sands Cotai Central in Macau September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

(Reuters) - Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp’s (LVS.N) said cost cutting at its Macau properties helped it post better second-quarter earnings, compared with the first quarter, sending its shares up about 4 percent.

Net revenue slid 19.4 percent and Chinese revenue, which accounts for about two-thirds of total revenue, fell by a quarter in the three months ended June 30 after China’s crackdown on gambling by officials.

But the company’s margins on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved by 200 basis points to 32.2 percent.

Las Vegas Sands performed well in a tough Macau environment, Morningstar analyst Dan Wasiolek said.

Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau fell to a near five-year low in June, extending declines in the country’s only legal casino hub to a thirteenth month.

Revenue in the world’s biggest gambling center, which earns over five times more than Las Vegas, has been plummeting since President Xi Jinping initiated a crackdown on corruption targeting the illicit outflow of money from China.

Las Vegas Sands said net income attributable to the company fell to $469.2 million, or 59 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $671.4 million, or 83 cents per share.

Las Vegas Sands Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Adelson attends a news conference in Tokyo February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 60 cents per share.

The company’s revenue fell to $2.92 billion from $3.62 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 60 cents per share and revenue of $2.99 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $54.96 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.