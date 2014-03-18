FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rolling Stones Australia/New Zealand tour called off-statement
March 18, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

Rolling Stones Australia/New Zealand tour called off-statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Rolling Stones have called off their tour of Australia and New Zealand following the death of singer Mick Jagger’s girlfriend L‘Wren Scott in Manhattan, a statement from the group’s publicist said on Tuesday.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry and disappointed to announce the postponement of the rest of their ‘14 ON FIRE’ tour of Australia and New Zealand following the death of L‘Wren Scott,” the statement said.

“Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood wish to thank all of their fans for their support at this difficult time and hope that they will fully understand the reason for this announcement,” the statement said, adding that the group hoped to reschedule the shows at a later date.

Scott, a fashion designer, was found dead from an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment, police said on Monday.

Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Alison Williams

