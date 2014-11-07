FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Ex-Lyft COO, now at Uber, says was in talks to replace Lyft CEO
#Business News
November 7, 2014 / 11:49 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: Ex-Lyft COO, now at Uber, says was in talks to replace Lyft CEO

Dan Levine

1 Min Read

An illustration picture shows the logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone next to the picture of an official German taxi sign in Frankfurt, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The former chief operating officer of Lyft had been in discussions to replace current Lyft Chief Executive Officer Logan Green as recently as August, the ex-COO said in a court filing obtained by Reuters on Friday.

Travis VanderZanden eventually left Lyft and became vice president of international growth at rival car service Uber. Lyft sued VanderZanden earlier this week, alleging he improperly kept Lyft’s proprietary information after leaving the company, including financial projections.

VanderZanden denied those allegations in the court filings on Friday and disclosed additional detail about his departure, including negotiations with various board members to replace Green, who was not aware of those talks.

Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
