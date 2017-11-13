Lyft to drive into Canada in first international foray

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said on Monday it would launch its service in Toronto, marking the first international expansion for the U.S.-based rival of Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL].

An illuminated sign appears in a Lyft ride-hailing car in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 21, 2017. Picture taken September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

"Before you know it, Lyft will be coming to you live in Toronto," the company said in a blogpost, without giving a launch date. lft.to/2AFQ5at

Lyft is crossing into Canada at a time when rival Uber has opted out of operating in Quebec, Canada’s second-most populous province, to avoid following tough new regulations for drivers.

Lyft raised $1 billion in October, in a financing round led by CapitalG, the growth investment fund of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and had in September hired an initial public offering advisory firm.