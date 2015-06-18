FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lyft to pay $300,000 to settle N.Y. attorney general claims
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 18, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Lyft to pay $300,000 to settle N.Y. attorney general claims

Joseph Ax, Jonathan Stempel

3 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ride-sharing company Lyft Inc will pay $300,000 to New York authorities to resolve claims that its entry into the Buffalo and Rochester markets was illegal, state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Thursday.

The agreement comes a year after Schneiderman’s office and the state’s insurance regulator filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the company from operating in Buffalo and Rochester and to block it from starting a New York City service.

Lyft allows its users to “hail” a ride within minutes by using an application on their smartphones. Drivers who have gone through Lyft’s background checks respond to the requests and receive their fares from the customers’ stored credit card accounts.

In July, Lyft and the two state agencies reached an agreement allowing it to start service in New York City with drivers commercially licensed under the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission. The operations in Buffalo and Rochester were suspended in August, however.

“Today’s mutually agreed upon settlement does not require any changes to existing Lyft service in New York,” the company said in a statement. “The settlement is part of our continued efforts to return true, peer to peer ride sharing to New York State at large, an effort supported by leaders and consumers across the state.”

Lyft did not admit wrongdoing as part of the deal.

In a statement, Schneiderman said: “Today’s agreement enables Lyft to grow and prosper within the bounds of state and local regulations, while the penalties imposed send the message that companies that attempt to skirt the law will be held accountable.”

San Francisco-based Lyft recently received a $100 million investment from activist investor Carl Icahn, following $530 million in a funding round in March.

A California labor commission ruled this month that a driver for Lyft rival Uber was an employee, not a contractor, a decision that could eventually raise costs for smartphone-based ride hailing companies. The ruling came to light on Tuesday after Uber filed an appeal in San Francisco.

Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.