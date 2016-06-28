FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lyft hires investment bank Qatalyst Partners: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 27, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

Lyft hires investment bank Qatalyst Partners: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A smartphone app for Lyft drivers is seen during a photo opportunity in San Francisco, California February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Ride-sharing service Lyft has hired investment bank Qatalyst Partners, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Qatalyst Chairman Frank Quattrone has contacted companies including large automakers about acquiring a stake in Lyft, the Journal said, citing the people. (on.wsj.com/299KrRF)

The bank acted as LinkedIn Corp’s LNKD.N financial adviser in Microsoft Corp’s (MSFT.O) deal to buy LinkedIn for $26.2 bln. That proposed deal was announced earlier this month.

Qatalyst was also Qlogic Corp’s QLGC.O financial adviser, according to Bloomberg, to explore strategic alternatives.

Lyft declined to comment and Qatalyst could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

General Motors Co (GM.N) invested $500 million in Lyft in January and laid out plans to develop an on-demand network of self-driving cars with the ride service.

Lyft said its latest funding round, which took place in January, valued it at $5.5 billion.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.