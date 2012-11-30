FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysian court to hear application to block Lynas plant on Feb 5
November 30, 2012 / 3:55 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysian court to hear application to block Lynas plant on Feb 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A Malaysian high court will hear an application for judicial reviews to permanently block Lynas Corp’s controversial rare-earths plant on February 5 next year, a lawyer for the applicants said on Friday.

Activists linked to the environmental group Save Malaysia Stop Lynas want the Kuantan High Court to hear two judicial review cases challenging the government’s decision allowing the plant to operate.

The $800 million plant - the world’s biggest outside China - started operating on Friday, the Australian company said earlier, after long delays caused by legal challenges and safety disputes. The plant near the east coast city of Kuantan had been ready to fire up since early May.

Lynas said the first feed to kiln and commencement of operations were now under way at the Lynas advanced materials plant.

It also anticipated a ramp-up period of three to four months until its first commercial sales and subsequent cash generation.

Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Himani Sarkar

