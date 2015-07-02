FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: ING emerges as top bidder for HSBC's Turkish unit - source
July 2, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

Exclusive: ING emerges as top bidder for HSBC's Turkish unit - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the logo of ING Group NV at a branch office in Amsterdam January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

ISTANBUL/LONDON (Reuters) - Dutch lender ING Group ING.AS has emerged as the leading bidder for HSBC’s (HSBA.L) Turkish business, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Three people familiar with the matter said HSBC had narrowed down the field to one suitor, and one of the sources said that it was ING.

ING, which already has a presence in Turkey, was one of three banks to submit a non-binding bid in May, sources had previously told Reuters. The other two banks were Bahrain’s Arab Banking Corp (ABC) ABCB.BH and France’s BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA).

Reporting by Asli Kandemir, Nevzat Devranoglu and Steve Slater; additional reporting by David French and Leigh Thomas; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
