Atos denies Worldline preparing bid for Ingenico

PARIS (Reuters) - French IT consulting firm Atos (ATOS.PA) formally denies that its Worldline payment terminals business was preparing an offer for Ingenico, a company spokesman said on Monday.

La Lettre de L'Expansion earlier reported that Worldline was planning to propose an agreed acquisition of Ingenico worth 7.5 billion euros to 8 billion euros ($8.1 billion-$8.6 billion).

Ingenico shares opened 4 percent higher, Atos opened 0.72 percent lower.

