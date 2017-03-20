FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atos denies Worldline preparing bid for Ingenico
March 20, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 5 months ago

Atos denies Worldline preparing bid for Ingenico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French IT consulting firm Atos (ATOS.PA) formally denies that its Worldline payment terminals business was preparing an offer for Ingenico, a company spokesman said on Monday.

La Lettre de L'Expansion earlier reported that Worldline was planning to propose an agreed acquisition of Ingenico worth 7.5 billion euros to 8 billion euros ($8.1 billion-$8.6 billion).

Ingenico shares opened 4 percent higher, Atos opened 0.72 percent lower.

(This story has been refiled to fix typo in headline)

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by GV De Clercq

