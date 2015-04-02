FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Par wraps up Mid Pac takeover in Hawaii
April 2, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Par wraps up Mid Pac takeover in Hawaii

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Par Petroleum Corp (PARR.A) today announced the completion of the acquisition of Hawaii based Mid Pac Petroleum, LLC.

“The acquisition includes 85 retail outlets and four terminals in Hawaii, for a total purchase price of $107 million plus working capital,” the statement from Par said.

Par Petroleum, which owns and operates the 94,000 barrels per day Kapolei refinery in Hawaii, previously announced the acquisition in its first quarter 2014 earnings result on June 2, 2014.

Par Petroleum bought the refinery from Tesoro Corp TSO.N in 2013.

The only other refinery in Hawaii is the 54,000 barrel-a-day plant in the island of Oahu owned by Chevron Corp (CVX.N).

Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

