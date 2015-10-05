Saudi Aramco exploring purchase of some assets of China's CNPC: Bloomberg

Khalid Al-Falih, President and CEO of Saudi Aramco speaks at the CERAWEEK energy future conference in Houston March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson

(Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil producer, has hired Deutsche Bank to explore buying some of the marketing, retail and refining assets of China National Petroleum Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be worth several billion dollars, although talks are at an early stage and may fail, Bloomberg said.

Saudi Aramco has been seeking to make inroads into more advanced chemicals to diversify away from its oil and basic petrochemicals businesses. Chief Executive Khalid al-Falih told a conference in Riyadh in January that it was “even more committed today to diversifying and investing in new sectors” despite the impact of oil price declines.

In March, the state-owned oil giant signed a new $10 billion loan deal with 27 financial institutions, partly to finance the acquisition of a stake in Laxness, a German rubber firm with a market value of $4.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.