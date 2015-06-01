Notable U.S. semiconductor M&A deals since Dec 2013

(Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) agreed to buy Altera Corp ALTR.O for $16.7 billion as the world’s biggest chipmaker seeks to make up for slowing demand from the PC industry by expanding its line-up of higher-margin chips used in data centers.

Demand for cheaper chips and new products to power Internet-connected gadgets is driving consolidation in the semiconductor industry.

Worldwide semiconductor M&A reached $31 billion last year, the most since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data. In the 12 months through March 2, 472 chip M&A deals were made worldwide, up from 383 in the previous year.

The following is a list of the largest semiconductor deals in the United States since December 2013:

Date Company Target Deal value Rationale Link to story

announced

May 28 Avago Broadcom Corp $37 To improve

Technologies BRCM.O billion bargaining

Ltd (AVGO.O) position with

manufacturers

May 7 Microchip Micrel Inc Equity To expand

Technology Inc MCRL.O value of offerings in

(MCHP.O) $839 automotive and

million communications

markets

March 1 NXP Freescale $11.8 Makes company

Semiconductors Semiconductor billion the industry

NV (NXPI.O) Ltd FSL.N leader within

auto and

industrial chip

markets

Feb. 25 Avago Emulex Corp About $606 To boost server

Technologies million storage

Ltd (AVGO.O) business with

Emulex’s

network

connectivity

business

Jan. 27 Lattice Silicon Image About $600 To gain

Semiconductor Inc million technology that

Corp (LSCC.O) connects

smartphones and

tablets to TVs

and digital

projectors

Dec. 1, Cypress Spansion Inc $1.59 To boost

2014 Semiconductor billion microcontroller

Corp (CY.O) chips and flash

memory products

offerings

Oct. 15, Qualcomm Inc CSR Plc CSR.L $2.5 To boost its

2014 (QCOM.O) billion Bluetooth

offerings

Sept. 26, Intel Corp 20 pct stake in As much as To catch up in

2014 (INTC.O) two Chinese $1.5 a smartphone

mobile billion chip industry

chipmakers dominated by

rival Qualcomm

Aug. 22, Murata Remaining stake $465 To strengthen

2014 Manufacturing in Peregrine million its radio

Co Ltd Semiconductor frequency chip

(6981.T) business

Aug. 20, Infineon International About $3 Deal

2014 Technologies Rectifier billion complements its

AG (IFXGn.DE) high-powered

chips with

International

Rectifier’s

low-power,

energy-efficien

t chips

June 10, Synaptics Inc Renesas SP $475 To buy the then

2014 (SYNA.O) Drivers Inc million sole supplier

of display

chips for Apple

iPhones

June 9, Analog Devices Hittite $2 billion To boost its

2014 Inc (ADI.O) Microwave Corp radio frequency

and signal chip

offerings

April 29, Cirrus Logic Wolfson $489 To boost its

2014 Inc (CRUS.O) Microelectronics million audio

Plc technology

offerings

Feb. 24, RF Micro TriQuint About $1.6 To capture a (reut.rs/1G3Hrmp)

2014 Devices Inc Semiconductor billion larger share of

Inc the smartphone

chip market

Dec. 16, Avago LSI Corp $6.6 To enter (reut.rs/1G3Hrmp)

2013 Technologies billion storage chip

Ltd (AVGO.O) market to

counter

volatility in

its main

wireless

business