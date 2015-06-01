FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Notable U.S. semiconductor M&A deals since Dec 2013
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 1, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Notable U.S. semiconductor M&A deals since Dec 2013

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

(Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) agreed to buy Altera Corp ALTR.O for $16.7 billion as the world’s biggest chipmaker seeks to make up for slowing demand from the PC industry by expanding its line-up of higher-margin chips used in data centers.

Demand for cheaper chips and new products to power Internet-connected gadgets is driving consolidation in the semiconductor industry.

Worldwide semiconductor M&A reached $31 billion last year, the most since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data. In the 12 months through March 2, 472 chip M&A deals were made worldwide, up from 383 in the previous year.

The following is a list of the largest semiconductor deals in the United States since December 2013:

Date Company Target Deal value Rationale Link to story

announced

May 28 Avago Broadcom Corp $37 To improve

Technologies BRCM.O billion bargaining

Ltd (AVGO.O) position with

manufacturers

May 7 Microchip Micrel Inc Equity To expand

Technology Inc MCRL.O value of offerings in

(MCHP.O) $839 automotive and

million communications

markets

March 1 NXP Freescale $11.8 Makes company

Semiconductors Semiconductor billion the industry

NV (NXPI.O) Ltd FSL.N leader within

auto and

industrial chip

markets

Feb. 25 Avago Emulex Corp About $606 To boost server

Technologies million storage

Ltd (AVGO.O) business with

Emulex’s

network

connectivity

business

Jan. 27 Lattice Silicon Image About $600 To gain

Semiconductor Inc million technology that

Corp (LSCC.O) connects

smartphones and

tablets to TVs

and digital

projectors

Dec. 1, Cypress Spansion Inc $1.59 To boost

2014 Semiconductor billion microcontroller

Corp (CY.O) chips and flash

memory products

offerings

Oct. 15, Qualcomm Inc CSR Plc CSR.L $2.5 To boost its

2014 (QCOM.O) billion Bluetooth

offerings

Sept. 26, Intel Corp 20 pct stake in As much as To catch up in

2014 (INTC.O) two Chinese $1.5 a smartphone

mobile billion chip industry

chipmakers dominated by

rival Qualcomm

Aug. 22, Murata Remaining stake $465 To strengthen

2014 Manufacturing in Peregrine million its radio

Co Ltd Semiconductor frequency chip

(6981.T) business

Aug. 20, Infineon International About $3 Deal

2014 Technologies Rectifier billion complements its

AG (IFXGn.DE) high-powered

chips with

International

Rectifier’s

low-power,

energy-efficien

t chips

June 10, Synaptics Inc Renesas SP $475 To buy the then

2014 (SYNA.O) Drivers Inc million sole supplier

of display

chips for Apple

iPhones

June 9, Analog Devices Hittite $2 billion To boost its

2014 Inc (ADI.O) Microwave Corp radio frequency

and signal chip

offerings

April 29, Cirrus Logic Wolfson $489 To boost its

2014 Inc (CRUS.O) Microelectronics million audio

Plc technology

offerings

Feb. 24, RF Micro TriQuint About $1.6 To capture a (reut.rs/1G3Hrmp)

2014 Devices Inc Semiconductor billion larger share of

Inc the smartphone

chip market

Dec. 16, Avago LSI Corp $6.6 To enter (reut.rs/1G3Hrmp)

2013 Technologies billion storage chip

Ltd (AVGO.O) market to

counter

volatility in

its main

wireless

business

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.