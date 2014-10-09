FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M&T Bank to refund fees in deceptive accounts: U.S. agency
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 9, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

M&T Bank to refund fees in deceptive accounts: U.S. agency

Elvina Nawaguna

3 Min Read

A woman walks past an M&T Bank branch in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp will pay $2.9 million in refunds to some of its customers, the U.S. consumer watchdog announced on Thursday, saying that the bank had “deceptively” marketed free checking accounts but later charged fees for them.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said that between January 2009 and September 2012, the bank solicited customers with promises of “no strings attached” free checking accounts without disclosing certain eligibility requirements in its advertisements.

M&T failed to state in those ads that customers had to maintain a minimum level of account activity to keep their free-checking status, and did not clearly inform customers who had been converted to a fee-based account, the CFPB said.

When customers failed to meet the requirements, the Buffalo, New York-based bank would automatically switch them to fee-based checking accounts and start charging for transactions.

Darren King, M&T’s executive vice president for retail and business banking, said in a statement that the bank had cooperated with the CFPB and has since changed its policies and procedures.

The bank will refund the money to the 59,000 customers it charged in fees and also pay a $200,000 penalty to the CFPB’s Civil Penalty Fund.

“Tens of thousands of consumers ended up paying for a product they had thought was free,” CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in a statement. “This is an important reminder to all banks and credit unions that they cannot misstate to consumers whether a financial product or service is free.”  

It is illegal for banks and credit unions to deceptively advertise deposit accounts, to charge maintenance or activity fees, or make customers pay for transactions in accounts advertised as free.

The bank will credit customers who still have open accounts for any fees charged, send checks to those with closed accounts and update the credit reports of any customers affected by the fees.

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, signed in 2010, gives the CFPB authority to take action against banks and other institutions violating consumer financial laws.

Guggenheim Securities, a financial services firm, said the CFPB’s actions show the agency is focusing on checking accounts and could threaten bank fee income, in turn hurting the profitability of consumer banks.

M&T Bank shares ended regular trading on Thursday down 2 percent at $121.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Ros Krasny, Bernard Orr and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.