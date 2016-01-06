FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M&T's Wilmington Trust indicted over loans
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
January 6, 2016 / 11:58 PM / 2 years ago

M&T's Wilmington Trust indicted over loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wilmington Trust Co has been indicted as part of a criminal case against four former executives charged with concealing problematic loans after the financial crisis, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday. The case against Wilmington, now part of M&T Bank Corp, was announced by U.S. Attorney Charles Oberly in Delaware. He said Wilmington was the first recipient of federal bailout funds from the Troubled Asset Relief Program to be indicted. A copy of the indictment was not immediately available. Oberly said in a statement that he “did not make the decision lightly to seek charges” against Wilmington Trust.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.