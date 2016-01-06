M&T's Wilmington Trust indicted over loans

(Reuters) - Wilmington Trust Co has been indicted as part of a criminal case against four former executives charged with concealing problematic loans after the financial crisis, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday. The case against Wilmington, now part of M&T Bank Corp, was announced by U.S. Attorney Charles Oberly in Delaware. He said Wilmington was the first recipient of federal bailout funds from the Troubled Asset Relief Program to be indicted. A copy of the indictment was not immediately available. Oberly said in a statement that he “did not make the decision lightly to seek charges” against Wilmington Trust.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York