M&T Bank in $64 million U.S. settlement over mortgage loans

(Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp, a large northeast U.S. regional bank, agreed to pay $64 million to settle civil charges it misled the government into insuring hundreds of risky mortgages, leading to substantial losses when the loans went into default.

The accord was announced on Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice. It resolves charges originally brought by an internal whistleblower that the Buffalo, New York-based lender violated the federal False Claims Act.

M&T was accused of having from 2006 to 2011 certified loans for Federal Housing Administration insurance that did not meet underwriting and quality control requirements.

The government said M&T also uncovered numerous loans that contained “major errors,” but reported just seven to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, of which the FHA is a part.

“Mortgage lenders that fail to follow FHA program rules put taxpayer funds at risk and increase the changes of borrowers losing their homes,” Benjamin Mizer, head of the Justice Department’s civil division, said in a statement.

M&T did not admit wrongdoing. The bank has more than 800 branches and roughly $125 billion of assets.

Michael Zabel, a bank spokesman, said M&T settled to avoid the cost of litigation and looked forward to “continue as a leading and responsible provider of home loans in the communities we serve, including as a FHA program participant.”

More than one dozen lenders have settled similar claims over FHA-insured home loans that were brought by the Justice Department as part of its crackdown on shoddy mortgages that fueled the U.S. housing and financial crises.

The M&T case was originally brought in 2013 by Keisha Kelschenbach, who said she spent 16 years working for the bank as a senior underwriter.

False Claims Act cases let whistle blowers pursue claims on behalf of the government and share in recoveries. Kelschenbach’s share has not been determined.

The case is U.S. ex rel Kelschenbach v. M&T Bank Corp, U.S. District Court, Western District of New York, No. 13-00280.