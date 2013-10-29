FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's M6 says sales rise on pick up in TV advertising
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
October 29, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

France's M6 says sales rise on pick up in TV advertising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s second-biggest private broadcaster, M6, posted a 3.7 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Tuesday, helped by a pick-up in advertising across its four channels that ended a period of weak demand.

Revenue was 293 million euros ($403 million) in the three months ended September 30, while ad revenue at M6’s main channel swung back to 2.5 percent growth after two declining quarters, the company said in a statement.

It sister TV channels, including W9 and 6ter, grew 7.6 percent in the quarter to reach 41.9 million euros in advertising sales.

“In a TV advertising market that remains soft, the group remains prudent on its sales forecasts and will maintain its investments in programming,” the company said. ($1 = 0.7262 euros)

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.