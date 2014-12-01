FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macau November gambling revenue falls 20 percent, sixth drop in row
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 1, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Macau November gambling revenue falls 20 percent, sixth drop in row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A visitor tries a slot machine during the Global Gaming Expo Asia in Macau May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the world’s biggest gambling hub Macau fell 19.6 percent in November on an annual basis, the sixth consecutive drop, as China’s pervasive war on corruption and slowing economic growth damp the appetite to wager.

Gambling revenue from Macau’s 35 casinos fell to 24.3 billion patacas ($3.04 billion) in November, the fifth consecutive monthly decline, from 33.5 billion patacas a year earlier, according to data released by the Macau government on Monday.

Analysts were expecting a decline of 18 percent to 21 percent.

The southern Chinese territory, a special administrative region like neighboring Hong Kong, is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. Macau made $45 billion in gambling revenue last year.

A slew of factors over the past six months have cut the number of so-called “mass market” gamers from the mainland.

Reporting by Farah Master

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.