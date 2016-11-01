Casinos are seen in a general view of Macau, China October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip - RTSG7EK

HONG KONG Macau, the world's biggest casino hub, on Tuesday posted an 8.8 percent rise in gambling revenue in October, the third consecutive monthly rise, as newly opened casino resorts boosted spending in the southern Chinese territory.

It was the first time in more than two years that Macau's gambling revenue has risen for three straight months, fuelling hopes that the specially administered region of China is turning the corner after a prolonged slump.

Gambling revenue was 21.8 billion patacas ($2.73 billion), government data showed, at the top end of analyst expectations as October's holiday week for Chinese nationals helped drive visitation.

Two new multi-billion-dollar casino openings by Sands China (1928.HK) and Wynn Macau (1128.HK) also boosted revenue from VIP customers in the only place in China where casino gambling is legal.

Chinese high-rollers have been steering clear of the former Portuguese colony due to an anti-graft campaign by the government in Beijing, sending gaming revenues to 5-year lows.

Looking ahead, analysts caution that a swift rebound remains a challenge despite new resort attractions, due to slowing market growth and infrastructure bottlenecks.

($1 = 7.9800 patacas)

(Reporting by Farah Master and Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)