4 months ago
Macau gambling revenue rises 16.3 percent in April
#Business News
May 1, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 4 months ago

Macau gambling revenue rises 16.3 percent in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of Macau peninsula, China, seen from Macau Tower October 8, 2015.Bobby Yip

HONG KONG(Reuters) - Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.

Gambling revenue in the southern Chinese territory in April was 20.2 billion patacas ($2.52 billion), government data showed on Monday.

Analysts were expecting 13-17 percent growth.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's campaign against shows of wealth by public officials in 2014 had dried up the stream of VIP spenders from the mainland.

Analysts however remain cautious on the sustainability of revenues though they have called a bottom to Macau's over two-year slump.

Reporting by Clare Jim, writing by Farah Master; Editing by Vyas Mohan

